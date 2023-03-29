Spreading wildfire behind military academy

Section
Thailand
published : 29 Mar 2023 at 22:56

writer: Online Reporters

The wildfire is seen in the picture taken from the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy in Muang district of Nakhon Nayok at about 10pm on Wednesday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)
NAKHON NAYOK: Wildfire was spreading on mountains behind the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy in Muang district late Wednesday night.

The fire started on Khao Chaphlu mountain in tambon Phrommanee on Tuesday evening after thunderbolts during a summer storm.

Strong winds spread the fire on the mountain and to the nearby Khao Laem mountain on Wednesday evening. Local authorities including the Nakhon Nayok governor were monitoring the situation closely.

Relevant officials were trying to build firebreaks about half a kilometre from the boundary of the wildfire.

It was reported that local authorities put fire trucks on standby and would use a firefighting helicopter to control the fire from Thursday onwards.

