Tolls on Motorway 6 waived for Songkran

A section of Motorway 6, or M6, along the scenic Lam Takhong Dam in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Toll fees on two sections of Motorway 6 (Bang Pa-in and Nakhon Ratchasima), covering 64 kilometres in total, will be waived during the Songkran festival from April 12 to 18.

Motorists can use the 35.65-km section between Pak Chong and Si Khiu districts and the 28.61-km section between Si Khiu and Kham Thale So districts free of charge around the clock during the seven-day holiday, Chitpol Lao-an, director of Area 2 Highway Office, said on Saturday. Only four-wheeled vehicles will be allowed, he added.

The outbound lanes of the motorway from Bangkok will be opened at kilometre marker 65 in Pak Chong district between April 12 and 14, while the inbound lanes will be opened at two locations in Kham Thale So and Si Khiu districts between April 15 and April 18.

With heavy traffic expected on the Mittraphap highway during the holiday period, the official called on motorists to strictly abide by traffic rules and drive at a speed of no more than 80km per hour.

He also advised people to avoid getting off their vehicles to take photos of scenic views along the road or the motorway for the sake of their safety and traffic flow.

Mr Chitpol said he has ordered contractors to speed up the restoration of road surfaces by Tuesday. Highway officials have been instructed to check all routes, lighting and public service venues.