Army denies mosque was built in Satun military camp

A building for Muslim religious practices inside the compound of the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Infantry Regiment in Muang district, Satun, which the 4th Army Region says has not been registered as a mosque. (Photo supplied)

The 4th Army has denied as incorrect a report that a mosque had been built in a military camp in Muang district of Satun province, saying it is only a place for Muslim soldiers' family members to worship.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, the deputy commander and spokesman of the 4th Army, was referring to a report on social media. The report said the mosque was situated in the compound of the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Infantry Regiment and this could be against the law.



The report prompted Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, the 4th Army commander, to order a fact-finding investigation.



It found the building in question is only a place for family members of soldiers who are Muslim to perform religious practices. About half the soldiers in the battalion are Muslim.



Maj Gen Pramote said the place had not been registered as a mosque and was not being run by a committee. Therefore, it was not a mosque as reported, he added.



The deputy 2nd Army commander said the army attaches importance to encouraging and supporting its personnel and family members to have a place to perform religious activities, including those of Islam. There are places like this at all military camps, he added.



Maj Gen Pramote said the building for Muslim practices at the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Infantry Regiment came from an idea of the unit commander. The money for the building was donated by the personnel and their family members. The place is for the battalion personnel and their family members only and outsiders are not allowed, he added.