Park shortlisted for Unesco honour

Phangnga: Thailand has convinced the World Heritage commitee to accept its nomination of the Andaman Sea Natural Reserves of Thailand to be named on Unesco's World Heritage list by the year 2025.

Rungnapa Phattanawiboon, deputy chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said the department lobbied for inclusion on the tentative list in December last year and planned to send its full report to the committee before February next year after a cabinet resolution backs the bid.

"We hope that we can win the majority votes from the 21 members of the committee," Ms Rungnapa said.

She said the DNP has reduced the scope of the area being submitted by the national park, because it wants to minimise the risk caused by conflicts with local communities.

She said around 70 sea gypsy families are living in the area and the department hopes to educate them about the benefits that Unesco recognition can bring.

In 2019, the department drafted a proposal that included 10 national parks and conservation zones covering the whole Andaman area.

But later, it cut the number to just six national parks along the coast in Ranong, Phang-nga and Phuket provinces.

They are Mu Ko Ranong, Leam Son, Mu Ko Surin, Mu Ko Similan, Khao Lampi-Hat Tai Mueang, and Sirinat, together with Ranong mangrove conservation forests and Ranong Biosphere Reserve, covering a total of 115,955 ha of nominated area, and 175,845 ha of buffer zone.

There are at least 446 species of plants, 103 species of mammals, 98 species of reptiles and amphibians, 314 species of birds and 2,133 species of marine lives. The area is also a habitat for threatened species such as the Sunda Pangolin and Giant Mantra Ray.

"The DNP is certain that this site deserves to be recognised internationally as a Unesco's World Heritage site," Ms Rungnapa added.