College student slain on Bangkok street

Rescue workers prepare to take the body of the murdered 23-year-old electrical engineering student at Pathumwan Institute of Technology in Bangkok to a hospital morgue on Monday night. (Capture from video posted by Archeewa90s Facebook)

An engineering student at Pathumwan Institute of Technology was killed by multiple gunshots just 300 metres from a police station in Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok on Sunday night.

The attack occurred near the entrance to Soi Charan Sanitwong 30/1 in Ban Chang Lo area around 10.35pm.

Pol Capt Narueset Emkrit, deputy investigation chief at Bangkok Noi, said the murdered man was Satthawat Robroo, 23, who had recently completed his first year as an electrical engineering student at Pathumwan Institute of Technology.

He was hit by six bullets - in his left and right upper chest, left rib, left leg and right thumb.

Three spent bullet casings were found at the crime scene. The victim's motorcycle lay on the road nearby, along with a crash helmet. There was a bullet hole in the bike.

Pol Capt Narueset said investigators had learned the slain student was travelling on his motorbike. Two men on another motorcycle overtook him and the pillion rider fired several shots at him.

The victim fell to the ground. The killers returned and fired more shots at him before fleeing along Charan Sanitwong Road towards Faichai intersection.

The police investigation was continuing.