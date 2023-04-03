Body with stab wounds found in college grounds

Police with the body of the unidentified man found behind a building in the grounds of a college in Muang district of Phitsanulok province on Monday morning. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A man with long hair, a tattoo and two stab wounds was found dead at the base of a building at a popular college in Muang district on Monday morning.

The body was found about 8.30am. It was face-down on the ground behind a 7-storey building inside the college grounds in downtown Muang district, Pol Capt Chayanan Chaikawin, deputy investigation chief at Muang police station said. The name of the college was not disclosed.

The dead man was about 170cm tall, wearing black shorts and a blue-patterned shirt. The roman numerals XV XII MMXL (15 12 2040) were tattooed on his right arm. His left arm was broken and he had two stab wounds, in his left arm and his back, Pol Capt Chayanan said. There were no documents to identify him.

The body was sent to Naresuan University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police believed he had been dead at least 12 hours when found by college janitor Prasert Phanphat, 52, on his way to open a water tap. He immediately alerted police.

Police said no witnesses had come forward with information on what happened. The college was closed for holidays and the night security guard was in another building. The campus closed-circuit cameras were under repair.

Police investigators said the man may have fallen to his death, whether by suicide or murder, or he might have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the college grounds. There was no blood on the ground where he was found.

No motive had been ruled out at this stage of the investigation, police said.