Institute offers booster shots

Thailand
General

published : 3 Apr 2023 at 19:17

writer: Post Reporters

A woman gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng on Jan 8. The Institute of Dermatology is offering a Covid-19 vaccination service using the Gen2-Bivalent Pfizer vaccine at its headquarters on Ratchawithi Road, Bangkok. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The Institute of Dermatology is offering a Covid-19 vaccination service using the Gen2-Bivalent Pfizer vaccine at its headquarters on Ratchawithi Road.

The service is available for Thai citizens, expats and migrants aged 12 years and above, as a booster shot for those who received their latest vaccine dose over 4 months ago.

The vaccination service is available from April 5–8 and April 10–11, from 9am–3pm, or until further notice.

The service is carried out on the 12th floor of the institute's building in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok.

Pfizer’s new bivalent vaccines (grey cap) and the former Pfizer vaccines are available for people aged over 12, while the orange-capped Pfizer will be provided to children aged 5–11 years old.

Also, AstraZeneca vaccines are available for those above 18 years old.

Advance bookings can be arranged online via https://covid19.iod.go.th/vaccine at least one day prior. The registration result is available on the Vaccine Bang Sue mobile app.

The Department of Disease Control, under the Public Health Ministry, reported that from Mar 26–April 1 there were 167 new Covid-19 cases or a daily average of 24.

The number of weekly deaths fell to three cases, the DDC said. There were also 30 patients who had lung infections and 21 cases who required oxygen supplements, it added.

The Institute of Dermatology is offering a Covid-19 vaccination service using the Gen2-Bivalent Pfizer vaccine at its headquarters on Ratchawithi Road.

