Thailand
General

Move Forward predicts Nakhon Si Thammarat sweep

published : 3 Apr 2023 at 18:11

writer: Post Reporters

Move Forward Party (MFP) spokesman Rangsiman Rome, centre, accompanies party candidates on the first day of the registration of constituency candidates. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
The Move Forward Party (MFP) is aiming to secure a clean sweep in Nakhon Si Thammarat despite having won no House seats in the Democrat-dominated province in 2019.

The ambitious target was announced by party spokesman Rangsiman Rome, who accompanied candidates for the province on the first day of registration on Monday.

Mr Rangsiman said the party was confident it would make history by winning House seats in all ten constituencies of the southern province. 

He said voters believed the time has come for changes in the way the country is being run and the MFP would be the agent of such changes. 

He added the MFP was steadfast in its campaign policy to reform the military and abolish conscription in favour of voluntary enlistment.

Mr Rangsiman admitted being a draftee had its advantages as it generates secure and steady income during training, with welfare benefits such as free medical treatment extending to spouses and children, who can also benefit from the availability of scholarships.

However, he insisted training must be free of the incidents of physical abuse or torture reported in the past.

