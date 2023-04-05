Floating beach club not cleared to open in Phuket

The three-level Yona Beach Club Phuket features Mediterranean and Japanese restaurants, a 20-metre swimming pool with private cabanas, sea beds, sunset terrace cabanas and other facilities. The operators say it can accommodate up to 500 people. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Authorities have told the operators of a lavish floating beach club that they will not receive permission to open until more safety and environmental standards are met.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew said on Wednesday that he learned from social media of plans by Yona Beach Club to open this month, after an earlier attempt was rejected by authorities in late January.

“This issue has drawn public attention as there are mixed reactions regarding the opening of this modified boat to provide services to tourists in the sea off Patong,” he said.

In running a business based in the sea, many related laws had to be taken into consideration, said the governor. The Thailand Marine Enforcement Command Region 3 and representatives of other agencies have been meeting to review the issue.

Representatives from the Phuket marine office said the boat was legally registered. However, it was later modified and fitted out to provide food and other services that were not in accordance with what the boat was designed for, said the governor.

Mr Narong also expressed concern over the impact on marine resources of a floating party boat that can accommodate up to 500 people. As well, he raised concern about safety in the event of strong winds or waves.

Running services on the boat also required several operating licences, he added.

Capt Krit Khluebmat, deputy director of Marine Enforcement Command Region 3, led an earlier inspection of the boat when it was moored off Cape Yamu southeast of the island. His team met representatives of the boat and briefed them on the legal requirements their operation would have to meet.

While Yona had some of the characteristics of a cruise ship, he said, the business model was different. Cruise ships help generate income for local residents when their passengers come ashore, he said. But most of the revenue generated by Yona from serving party-goers would stay with its owners.

Officials inspect the Yona Beach Club in the sea off Patong beach in Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Suchart Rattanaruengsri, director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Office 9, said an inspection found that the boat’s waste treatment system and the swimming pool’s water filtration system met general standards. However, decorative materials were inflammable and there was no fire escape, he said.

“If the boat opens, there is a high possibility that it will affect marine resources,” he added. “There will be garbage and waste problems.

“The operation of this service venue involves many laws. If it is allowed to open, other operators will follow suit. Clear-cut measures are needed to prevent impacts on marine and coastal resources.”

Yona reportedly had sold tickets in advance to tourists despite the fact that it was still waiting for official permission to open.

Yona Beach Club is reportedly owned by a French businessman who has run a boat business in Phuket for about 10 years. He has jointly invested in the business with Thai partners.

The modified boat was registered in Trang as a passenger craft by Phuket-based Yona Beach Ltd. It cruised from Trang to anchor in Phuket in June last year.

The floating club has Mediterranean and Japanese restaurants, a 20-metre swimming pool with private cabanas, sea beds, sunset terrace cabanas and other facilities. There is no overnight accommodation.

The original plan was for the club to be based at Patong Beach during high season, and at Royal Phuket Marina in the low season.