RTP to deploy 90,000 officers for poll

Police direct traffic at a venue where MP-hopefuls registered their candidacy in Bangkok on Monday. More than 90,000 officers will be deployed nationwide to safeguard the May 14 general election. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will deploy over 90,000 officers to ensure the elections are safe and will open an election safety centre on April 20.

RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong provided an update on Wednesday on the overall security situation ahead of the general election on May 14.

Pol Lt Gen Archayon said the national police chief had appointed deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairoj as the head of the new administrative centre which will run until May 17.

The centre will educate police who are safeguarding the public and tackling crime during the election. It will also coordinate with other agencies.

More than 90,000 officers are expected to be deployed to ensure each constituency is safe.

Asked how police would respond to crowds of placard-bearing protesters, Pol Lt Gen Archayon said this is a common sight, but people must still operate under the law.

Police also urged the public not to foment violence or break the law during the election.

When asked if police would be allowed to express their opinions on politics, he said they must remain neutral when acting in an official capacity and focus on safeguarding the public.