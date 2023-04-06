Woman arriving from Dubai caught with cocaine

Officials find packaged cocaine weighing 2.3 kilogrammes in the bag of a Thai woman when she arrives at Phuket airport from Dubai on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A woman passenger was arrested on arrival at Phuket airport and charged with smuggling cocaine worth about 10 million baht on Wednesday night.

Pol Col Salan Tantisasanakul, chief of Sakhu police station in Phuket, said on Thursday that Weerawan Saengwichian, 27, was taken into custody after 2.3 kilogrammes of cocaine were found in her luggage when her flight from Dubai arrived about 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Customs officials had been tipped off about an attempt to smuggle the illicit drug into the country.

At the airport, her two bags were X-rayed and suspicious content detected in one of the bags.

An inspection revealed a false bottom hiding packaged cocaine.

Pol Col Salan said Ms Weerawan was a native of Bangkok and had travelled from Istanbul via Dubai, where she boarded Emirates flight EK 396 to Phuket.

The case investigation was continuing, he said