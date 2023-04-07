Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
5,000 cross border to Tak after clashes
Thailand
General

5,000 cross border to Tak after clashes

published : 7 Apr 2023 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

Over 5,000 Myanmar people have crossed the border to seek refuge in Tak province's Mae Sot and Mae Ramat districts after clashes between ethnic groups and the Myanmar military continued for a second day.

Fighting first broke out on Wednesday when Karen rebels tried to take the Ban Tee Ko Tor area in Myanmar's Myawaddy province, located 3 kilometres from Ban Wang Pha at the Thai border.

Fighting has reportedly continued since then, prompting the evacuation of local people.

A security source in Mae Sot and Mae Ramat districts said the fighting had forced 5,428 people to cross the border and seek refuge in the province.

Authorities have arranged ten shelters: four in Mae Ramat district that can handle 3,264 people and six in Mae Sot district sheltering 2,164 others, including about 800 children.

A source said stray bullets from Myanmar had been fired into Thai territory in both Mae Sot and Mae Ramat. Myanmar's village in the Kokko special economic zone was also affected by stray rounds.

The clashes have prompted the 14th Infantry Regiment to work with Mae Ramat police and local officials to search for others displaced by the fighting. They are also coordinating with the provincial administration and private sector to help the refugees.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Remains believed to be missing tambon chief found

PATTANI: Officials found human remains believed to be those of Suthee Wayeng, chief of Tambon Don Administrative Organisation, while arresting several suspects believed to be involved in his disappearance eight months ago.

11:42
Business

SCBAM prescribes global, investment-grade bonds

SCB Asset Management (SCBAM) recommends investors allocate funds to global and high-investment-grade bonds that enable them to buy Asian and US tech stocks amid ongoing global headwinds and a potential recession.

10:23
Life

On the naughty Stephff

'Hard cover. 160 color pages of pure old-fashioned sexism, outrageous political incorrectness and borderline humor with a touch of ugly neocolonialist patronizing that will definitely make this book strictly forbidden in 20 years."

10:00