Remains believed to be missing tambon chief found

Authorities use an excavator to dig into a heap of soil near a house in Pattani on Thursday. A motorcycle of a missing local official was found. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat) (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Officials found human remains believed to be those of Suthee Wayeng, chief of Tambon Don Administrative Organisation, while arresting several suspects believed to be involved in his disappearance eight months ago.

Police and paramilitary rangers went to a cliff in Moo 6 village of tambon Sri Sakhon in Sri Sakhon district of Narathiwat early Thursday morning. There, they found bones as well as Mr Suthee's clothing and ID card. Forensic police had not yet conducted DNA tests on the bones.

Suthee, 67, was last seen on Aug 30 last year, when he left his home on his motorcycle to check a tap water plant in tambon Don of Panare district, Pattani. At his house, there were his wife, who is a retired public school teacher on regular dialysis, his unemployed daughter and his son-in-law, who works as a labourer.

On Thursday officials went to a house about 20 metres from the tap water plant and discovered Suthee's motorcycle, crushed and buried under a heap of soil near the place. The house owner and a follower were taken to a military camp for interrogation.

Investigators suspected that eight people were behind the man's disappearance, according to sources.