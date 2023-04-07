Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Remains believed to be missing tambon chief found
Thailand
General

Remains believed to be missing tambon chief found

published : 7 Apr 2023 at 11:42

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Authorities use an excavator to dig into a heap of soil near a house in Pattani on Thursday. A motorcycle of a missing local official was found. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat) (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Authorities use an excavator to dig into a heap of soil near a house in Pattani on Thursday. A motorcycle of a missing local official was found. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat) (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Officials found human remains believed to be those of Suthee Wayeng, chief of Tambon Don Administrative Organisation, while arresting several suspects believed to be involved in his disappearance eight months ago.

Police and paramilitary rangers went to a cliff in Moo 6 village of tambon Sri Sakhon in Sri Sakhon district of Narathiwat early Thursday morning. There, they found bones as well as Mr Suthee's clothing and ID card. Forensic police had not yet conducted DNA tests on the bones.

Suthee, 67, was last seen on Aug 30 last year, when he left his home on his motorcycle to check a tap water plant in tambon Don of Panare district, Pattani. At his house, there were his wife, who is a retired public school teacher on regular dialysis, his unemployed daughter and his son-in-law, who works as a labourer.

On Thursday officials went to a house about 20 metres from the tap water plant and discovered Suthee's motorcycle, crushed and buried under a heap of soil near the place. The house owner and a follower were taken to a military camp for interrogation.

Investigators suspected that eight people were behind the man's disappearance, according to sources.

The motorcycle of a missing local administrative chief was found buried at a house in tambon Don of Panare district in Pattani province on Thursday (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

19 Japanese detained in Cambodia after scam group's base raided

Nineteen Japanese have been detained in Cambodia for alleged involvement in phone scams in Japan, authorities in both countries said Friday.

13:04
Thailand

North, Northeast choked

PM2.5 levels have reached the "unhealthy" red zone throughout the North and the upper Northeast, as people in Chiang Mai have been urged to work from home.

11:48
Thailand

Remains believed to be missing tambon chief found

PATTANI: Officials found human remains believed to be those of Suthee Wayeng, chief of Tambon Don Administrative Organisation, while arresting several suspects believed to be involved in his disappearance eight months ago.

11:42