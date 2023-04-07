Sergeant who hacked data of 55 million Thais caught

The picture shows the first page of the Public Health Ministry's Mor Prom app believed to be the source of breached data of 55 million Thai people.

An army sergeant and his wife were detained on Friday for allegedly hacking the personal data of 55 million Thais and putting the information up for sale under the hacker name "9Near", according to authorities.

The sergeant, whose name has been withheld, had acquired the data from the Mor Prom application, and police were questioning his wife, who worked as a nurse and had access to the Mor Prom system, National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Friday.

The Public Health Ministry launched the Mor Prom app to allow the public to access vaccination services. The app was later developed into a health service portal.

Authorities will have to work out measures to ensure the security of people's personal data, he said.

Pol Gen Damrongsak added that he had not received any information to confirm the speculation that the sergeant had close ties with a well-known politician.

According to sources, the army sergeant is a native of Nonthaburi province and his supervisor handed him to police on Wednesday. His wife worked at a hospital in Chaeng Watthana area.

The hacker recently created a post on BreachForums, a platform for users to sell and buy leaked personal data from state agencies and private companies, claiming that he had obtained the personal data of 55 million Thais, including names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, ID card numbers and telephone numbers.

In the 9near.org website, which is now blocked, the hacker threatened to release all the information to the public unless the breached state agency contacted him within a deadline.

At the same time, some newscasters also received short text messages showing their addresses, ID card numbers and phone numbers.