Hat Yai expects 30,000 Malaysians over Songkran

Festival coincides with Ramadan but southern hub still expects at least B300m in revenue

Revellers join the “Hatyai Midnight Songkran 2019” event, the last time a full-scale celebration was held in Songkhla. (Bangkok Post File Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: At least 30,000 tourists from Malaysia are expected to travel to Hat Yai during the Songkran festival and generate 300-500 million baht in revenue, says a local tourism leader.

Songchai Mungprasitchai, chairman of the Songkhla Tourism Association, on Saturday forecast that visitors would spend at least 10,000 baht a day during the festival from April 12-14.

The public and private sectors will jointly organise a midnight Songkran event in downtown Hat Yai as a highlight of the festival, said Mr Somchai, who also operates New Asia Tour in the southern hub city.

However, the Songkran holidays this year coincide with the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, so some groups of Malaysian tourists might delay their travel plans, he said.

Another factor that might affect tourism is the weakening Malaysian ringgit. It is currently trading at 7.60 to 7.70 baht per ringgit, from 8 baht previously, he added.

Witthaya Sae Lim, former chairman of the Songkhla professional guides association, said Songkran was popular among Malaysian tourists as the water-splashing event has no equivalent in their home country.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Songkran would draw 40,000 to 50,000 Malaysian tourists to Songkhla province and hotel rooms were booked in advance for almost a year, he said.



