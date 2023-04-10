Silom road won't be closed for Songkran

Silom road in Bang Rak district was closed for people to celebrate the Songkran Festival on April 15, 2022. The road will not be closed for the festival this year, but activities are still allowed in the area as usual. (File photo)

Silom road in Bang Rak district will not be closed for this year's Songkran Festival but people will still be free to splash water and indulge in other fun-filled activities as usual, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.

He said the city administration would focus on Songkran-related activities at Lan Khon Muang, the open ground in front of City Hall, and along Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem.

As many as 198 spots all over Bangkok will be arranged for people to throw water at one another. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will coordinate with police and city officials in all districts to maintain law and order and facilitate traffic flow, he said.

Security cameras will be adjusted to ensure wider coverage of all activities.



Mr Chadchart said activities can be organised in various forms, including temple fairs, community tours and at venues for entertainment.



However, consuming alcoholic drinks will not be allowed in public places, including along the various roads with festivities, and particularly at Lan Khon Muang. People will be allowed to drink alcohol only in properly licensed premises, he said.

Anchana Bunsuya, the Bang Rak district chief, said the district will organise activities to promote and preserve Thai culture at two locations - bathing Buddha images at Wat Maha Pruttharam Voravihan on Songkran Day, April 13, between 3pm-6pm, and a rod nam dam hua ceremony at Wat Kaew Chaemfa on April 15, from 2pm-6pm.



Somboon Homnan, director of the BMA's Culture, Sports and Tourism Office, said security at Lan Khon Muang in front of the City Hall will be tight between April 12-14 with CCTVs in the area having been checked and walk-through gates to detect metal objects installed.