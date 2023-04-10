Fugitive in Surat Thani murders arrested

Manop Wang-ngan, one of the two suspects in the Surat Thani murders, who was arrested in Thap Put district, Phang-nga province, on Monday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

SURAT THANI: One of two fugitive suspects in Saturday's murder rampage at a house in Surat Thani was arrested by police on Monday afternoon.

About 2pm, special operations police took Manop Wang-ngan, 57, into custody at a house in Thap Put district, Phang Nga province.

He was one of the two suspects wanted for three murders at a house in Khirirat Nikhom district of Surat Thani. The other is Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn Wichian, 46, of Khirirat Nikhom police station. There was a third gunman, Atthaporn's brother Thammarat, 48, who was killed at the house, believed shot by one of the victims.

Mr Manop was quickly returned to Khirirat Nikhom district for questioning, police said.

Mr Manop allegedly said that after the attack on Saturday he fled in the Toyota Vios along with Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn and his son Atthapol. He was dropped at a house in tambon Khao Phang in Ban Takhun district. From there, he fled to Thap Put district where he was arrested. Atthapol was found dead in a car at a temple in Surat Than on Sunday, his hands tied and a bullet in his head.

The Toyota Vios was found abandoned at a resort in tambon Khao Phang in Ban Takhun district. The car was taken away for examination by forensic police.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn, the prime suspect in the murders, was still at large.