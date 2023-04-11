Upakit urges MP to investigate 86 firms

Upakit: 'Don't just target me'

Embattled Senator Upakit Pachiriyangkun has called on Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome to investigate 86 companies he claims have received money from the drugs trade, saying he should not be singled out for a probe.

He said he has written to ask Mr Rangsiman as well as Atchariya Reuangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club, to look into the matter.

Sen Upakit said he obtained a copy of a list of the 86 companies from a case file in court. He did not elaborate.

"I never think of running away. I was forced to take action. I want Mr Rangsiman and Mr Atchariya to investigate the matter to ensure fairness. Don't just target me," Sen Upakit said.

On March 27, the senator reported to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau's Division 3 and denied colluding in money laundering and a related criminal charge. Sen Upakit, 61, was jointly questioned by police investigators and public prosecutors in accordance with Section 134 of the Criminal Code.

The investigators charged him with colluding in money laundering and involvement in a transnational criminal organisation while serving as a senator.

The senator was later fingerprinted, and as he was not a person named in a summons or arrest warrant, he was released and told to report again for further questioning on April 17.

On March 17, Sen Upakit held a press conference to counter the drug-link allegations made by Mr Rangsiman.

The senator denied having any links with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested for drug trafficking last year.

He claimed Mr Rangsiman and some media outlets had decided on their own that he was in the wrong. Sen Upakit also denied allegations that he had laundered money from the drug trade through an electricity supply business operating on the Thai-Myanmar border.

During a general debate in the House of Representatives last month, Mr Rangsiman blasted the government for failing to tackle the problem of illegal drugs. Without giving names, the MP made allegations against a senator who was a long-time business partner of Tun Min Latt.

The Myanmar tycoon was arrested in Bangkok on Sept 17 last year. One of those arrested with him was the senator's son-in-law. Tun Min Latt has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges and remains in custody.