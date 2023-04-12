AWOL hacker sparks outcry

Critics have slammed the complicated procedures involved in apprehending military personnel suspected of committing criminal offences, saying the laws need to be overhauled to streamline the process.

The army and police have come under heavy criticism for failing to arrest a soldier who claimed to have obtained the personal data of 55 million Thais, despite having a court warrant for the suspect's arrest.

Deputy Pheu Thai Party leader Sutin Klungsang said on Tuesday this had raised suspicion the soldier may be under the protection of powerful people or enjoy certain privileges.

"The procedure of arresting military personnel suspected of committing a crime is too complicated. The issue has been discussed and studied for a long time," he said.

"Military suspects have to be tried in a military court before a civilian court. The procedure must be overhauled because offenders often exploit this loophole to escape."

Jade Donavanik, dean of the faculty of law at Dhurakij Pundit University, said the law should apply equally to everyone.

He said the suspect should not be granted any privileges, and police investigators should proceed with arresting him without having to bow to the military.

Last Friday, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said investigators were coordinating with the commanders of the suspected hacker to bring him in for questioning.

The police must follow certain procedures as the suspect is an active member of the military. As such, his superiors must bring him in, Mr Chaiwut said.

The army has suspended the sergeant major, who is absent without leave and is wanted by police for allegedly hacking the personal data of 55 million Thais, said Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong, the army's deputy spokeswoman.

She said the man was suspended on April 7 because he had been AWOL since April 3. He works at the Army Transportation Department as a driver.

The move followed the issuance of an arrest warrant, she said, adding the army was trying to locate him.

The man reportedly acquired people's personal data -- names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, ID card numbers and telephone numbers -- from the Mor Prom application. His wife is a nurse who had access to the database.

The Public Health Ministry launched Mor Prom during the epidemic to facilitate related controls.