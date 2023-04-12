UTN plans nationwide election caravan

Prayut more popular than some party candidates in several provinces

United Thai Nation (UTN) members surround Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the party’s top prime ministerial candidate, at a rally in Bangkok on April 7. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party will launch an “election caravan” to boost its standing throughout the country after the Songkran festival, says deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The party’s campaign committee is adjusting its strategy after finding that the popularity of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha surpasses that of party candidates in several provinces, said Mr Thanakorn.

Surat Thani, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang and Narathiwat are among the planned campaign stops in the South where Gen Prayut’s popularity is rising steadily, he said.

In the Northeast, the party will make campaign stops in Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen. It will also stop in Phitsanulok and Chiang Mai in the North and in Phetchaburi, Bangkok and Chon Buri in the central and eastern regions.

Mr Thanakorn said Gen Prayut, who is the UTN’s chief strategist and first prime ministerial candidate, would join the caravan and be the key speaker at the rallies.

The campaign schedule has not yet been finalised and will be reviewed by Gen Prayut, he added.

Asked if the prime minister would take part in debates, Mr Thanakorn said he may consider doing so during the last leg of the campaign for the May 14 vote.

A handful of debates organised by media organisations have already taken place and have attracted senior figures from many parties, including some leaders, but not Gen Prayut.

Mr Thanakorn also said the UTN was also considering setting up a team of spokespeople from various backgrounds to communicate its policies to the public.