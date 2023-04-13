Road safety tightened after Songkran travel kills 63 in 2 days

Motorcycles are involved in up to 83% of accidents

The total number of road deaths during the first two days of Songkran holiday travel rose to 63, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Thursday.

Road accident statistics were collected from the first two days of this year’s holiday on Thursday morning, DDPM director-general Boontham Lertsukekasem said.

On Wednesday, a total 339 accidents were recorded, resulting in 36 fatalities and 330 injuries, with most being caused by speeding (41.3%), followed by cutting in front of other vehicles (22.12%). The majority of vehicles (83.97%) involved in the accidents were motorcycles.

Surat Thani logged the most road accidents, while Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani had the highest number of injured travellers, both at 14. Bangkok recorded the most deaths at six.

The total road fatalities for the second day of Songkran outpaced the first day, which saw 27 deaths.

Out of 338,612 vehicles inspected by the nation’s 1,874 checkpoints, a total of 56,566 charges were filed, with offenses ranging from not wearing a safety helmet to driving without a license.

The lack of a helmet was the most common risk behaviour observed over the two days (57.71%), followed by speeding (18.36%), said Mr Boontham.

These figures have prompted tighter security on roads, especially as authorities believe more people will be using smaller roads now that Songkran festivities are in full swing.

Meanwhile, locals of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province reported hearing a driver of a sedan calling out in agony before being consumed by flames after crashing into a tree on Thursday morning.

When Mae Sai police and rescue workers arrived at the scene on Phahonyothin Road near Pa Muad village around 7am, they found a white Honda City engulfed in flames. Due to a fuel leak from the vehicle, rescue workers had to call firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

After questioning witnesses, police were told that the car likely lost control at a curve and smashed into a traffic barrier before ricocheting off the roadway into a tree and erupting into flames. Some witnesses reported hearing the driver calling for help and yelling, "Don’t leave me."

The body was sent to Mae Sai Hospital for a post-mortem and identification. Since the start of the Songkran holiday on Tuesday, Chiang Rai has experienced 15 road accidents, with 15 injuries and three fatalities.