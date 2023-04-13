Section
Hospital ready for evacuation due to wildfire
Thailand
General

published : 13 Apr 2023 at 20:09

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

A wildfire occurs near Maechan Hospital in Chiang Rai province on Wednesday night. (Photo: Government Public Relations Department)
CHIANG RAI: Officials at Maechan Hospital in the Mae Chan district of this northern border province were prepared to evacuate both staff and patients, although a nearby wildfire had been brought under control on Thursday, the Public Health Ministry reported.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, said on Thursday that Maechan Hospital had continued providing services as firefighters were able to contain the fire on a nearby mountain, Doi Jorakay.

Due to thick smog, additional air purifiers were installed in the inpatient ward, and officials were ready to relocate patients to other health facilities in Chiang Rai in the event of an emergency, he said.

The wildfire was 1.5 kilometres from the community-based hospital in tambon Mae Chan.

According to the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), the wildfire started on the mountain on Wednesday night and quickly spread through dry plants and bamboos in the area. 

About 100 firefighters were initially mobilised to control the blaze, but the mission was difficult because of steep terrains.

They used blowers, cutters and brooms to create firebreaks throughout Wednesday night.


