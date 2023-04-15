Coordinated attacks hit three southern provinces

Deep South struck by coordinated attacks on last day of Ramadan

Bullet holes can be observed on a glass wall of one of the six locations, which included a special operations unit’s office room, which were attacked in the deep South on Friday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

A series of bomb and shooting attacks took place on Friday night, the final day of the holy month of Ramadan, in three southern border provinces, but no casualties were reported.

An unknown number of armed assailants carried out the attacks at six different locations in Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat almost simultaneously. The investigation was continuing.

The attacks took place as follows:

A bomb exploded on a bridge over a railway track in tambon Sateng Nok in the Muang district of Yala.

Another attack occurred at an outpost of a special operations unit in the Rueso district of Narathiwat. This prompted an exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the gunmen.

Two men on a motorcycle opened fire on a special operations unit’s outpost at Wat Chang railway station in tambon Thung Phla of Khok Pho district of Pattani.

Assailants opened fire on police officers at Khok Pho railway station in Khok Pho.

A pipe bomb was thrown into a paramilitary ranger outpost in tambon Yata of Raman district of Yala.

Another shooting took place in tambon Chuap in the Cho Airong district of Narathiwat, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire with a special police operations unit based at Cho Airong railway station.