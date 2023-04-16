More Covid-19 cases expected after Songkran

Thousands of people gathered at Naris bridge in the Surat Thani Municipality to celebrate the last day of Songkran on Saturday night and into the small hours on Sunday. The Department of Disease Control expected Covid-19 cases to rise after Songkran. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

The Bureau of Epidemiology expects the Covid-19 caseload to rise after the Songkran Festival because of people's activities during the festival and their travel, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said.

DDC director-general Thares Krasanairawiwong said the number of cases after Songkran may be higher than after the New Year when measures imposed against Covid-19 were relaxed. As a result, people are not required to take Covid tests before joining activities and fewer people are wearing masks outdoors.



He said between April 9-15, the 15th week of 2023, 435 new infections were admitted into hospitals for treatment, an average of 62 per day or 2.5 times higher than the previous week. Of them, 30 had lung inflammation and 19 were put on ventilation, the increases of 58% and 36% respectively.



During the period, there were two fatalities. They belonged to the group of people who received the last booster shots more than three months ago.



Therefore, people in risk groups, especially the elderly and those with underlying diseases, should seek to get a booster shot at a medical service office near their homes as soon as possible, Dr Thares said.



Dr Sopon Iamsirithavorn, the DDC deputy director-general, said most of those admitted for treatment in hospitals during this time are not in a serious condition because they had previously been vaccinated or contracted the disease, leaving them with some immunity.



After Songkran, people are advised to keep themselves under observation for at least seven days and avoid close contacts with the elderly or people with chronic diseases, he added.



As for the spread of Covid-19 of the XBB.1.16 variant, it has been detected in 22 countries, mostly India. According to GISAID, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, as of April 13, nearly 3,000 cases were reported worldwide, six in Thailand, Dr Sopon said.