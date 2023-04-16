Hat Yai-Sungai Kolok train service to resume Monday

Repairmen worked on the rail track damaged by a bomb in Yala's Muang district on Friday. The repair work has been finished. The train service will resume on Monday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

The Hat Yai - Sungai Kolok train service suspended on Friday following a rail track bomb in Muang district of Yala province will resume on Monday, a railway official said.

The bombing of the rail tracks, believed to be the work of southern insurgents, occurred late on Friday afternoon near the railway bridge at Ban Sateng Nok in Muang district of Yala province, between Yala railway station and Mai Kaen station in Pattani province.



The damage to the rail tracks led to the suspension of trains between Hat Yai in Songkhla and Sungai Kokok in Narathiwat.



The repair work was finished at 1.19pm on Sunday.



The Hat Yai - Sungai Kolok train service will resume on Monday, in time for commuters to return to their home provinces on the last day of the Songkran Festival.



Following the bombing, security has been beefed up along the rail routes through southern border provinces, especially in high-risk areas.