1 dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South

People rescue a fishing crewmember amid strong waves off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: One person died, at least seven others went missing and at least seven fishing boats sank when a windstorm struck the coast of the southern province on Sunday morning.

Sutthipong Julcharoen, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said the storm hit the coast of Pak Phanang, Sichon and Tha Sala districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In Pak Phanang, seven of 22 fishing boats capsized and two boats went missing. Forty-two crewmembers were saved, one died and six others disappeared.

In Tha Sala, one of five fishing boats was missing and officials had yet to conclude the number of its crewmembers.

In Sichon, contact was lost with a fishing boat and one of its four crewmembers was missing. The three others were rescued.

Local authorities ordered all boats to remain ashore for the time being and sought helicopters to support search and rescue missions, Mr Sutthipong said.

On Sunday morning, strong waves also sank a Koh Samui ferry in Surat Thani.