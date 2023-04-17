Dept revives ship terminal plan

The graphic of a cruise terminal project for Koh Samui in Surat Thani which will be worth about 6.4 billion baht. The Marine Department is keen to promote cruise tourism. (Photo: Marine Department)

The Marine Department will reprise the Cruise Terminal Development Project to support marine tourism.

In 2018, Thailand ranked third on a list of countries with the most cruise ship stopovers, resulting in 581 ships stopping per year and 14% growth year-on-year. Yet the country lacks a legitimate standard cruise terminal despite the growth in cruises.

A department report showed the ports in the Gulf of Thailand, mainly Bangkok and Laem Chabang, welcome 149 cruises a year, with 7,000 baht spent per person daily. It showed that passengers from 89 cruise ships stopping at Koh Samui Port in Surat Thani were spending 4,200 baht a day. Passengers on 219 cruises that stopped at Phuket Port were spending 6,400 baht per day.

Acting director Kritpetch Chaichuay said the department was allocated some money from the 2019 to 2023 fiscal years, or 151.15 million baht in total, for three cruise terminal developments, with the aim of helping boost their tourism income. The increase is reflected in the Tourism Ministry's 2018-2027 Cruising Tourism Promoting Strategy, of which 60% focuses on the cruise terminal project.

The terminals will cover shipping that passes the country, most of which starts in Singapore and ends in Hong Kong. Those on cruises will stop at Surat Thani's Koh Samui and Leam Chabang Port in Chon Buri, added Mr Kritpetch.

The department agreed to develop Bali Hai Pier in Chon Buri into a hybrid pier. Mr Kritpetch said the port will be developed to be both a home port for cruises for 1,500 passengers and a port of call for ships with a capacity of 3,500 to 4,000 passengers. The project is now in the research and development stage, with the study report, estimated price and design expected to be ready this month.

Mr Kritpetch added that an investment analysis and study into public-private partnership options are expected later in June, which the department will pass on to a new transport minister.

He expected the cruise terminal would help not only with passage between two seas but also with the country's competitiveness in cruise tourism. The port could open in 2028.