Woman found dead in car parked at petrol station

Medics from Si Khiu Hospital remove the body of the dead woman from her car, found parked at a petrol station in Nakhon Ratchasima's Si Khiu district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A deceased woman found in a car parked at a petrol station in Si Khiu district on Tuesday night is believed to have been dead for at least five days.

The body was discovered by an off-duty charity foundation rescuer, who went to look for the source of a foul smell. The dead woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a Toyota Vios. He called the police.

The car was towed to Si Khiu police station, where the body was removed and examined by medics from Si Khiu Hospital. They believed she died at least five days earlier. There was no indication of violence.

The dead woman was identified as Krisna Polrak, 48, of Dan Khun Thot district, who worked at the Si Khiu education office.

The woman's daughter, Sirinadda, 28, reported to Dan Khun Thot police on April 7 that her mother left their home in her car about 1am on April 5 and had not returned.

Security camera recordings showed the car arriving at the petrol station on the evening of April 8. Nobody was seen getting out of the car. All windows were shut and the doors locked, apart from the driver's door.

Police said she may have parked to rest and suffocated in the heat. The investigation was continuing.