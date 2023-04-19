Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Net idol and boyfriend found dead in condo
Thailand
General

Net idol and boyfriend found dead in condo

Each had a single gunshot wound to the head, weapon found in room

published : 19 Apr 2023 at 20:09

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police and rescue workers arrive at a condominium in the Makkasan area of Bangkok after being alerted to two deaths on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)
Police and rescue workers arrive at a condominium in the Makkasan area of Bangkok after being alerted to two deaths on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A popular internet idol and her air force cadet boyfriend were found dead, each with a gunshot wound to the head, in a condominium unit in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were found in the room on the 14th floor of a luxury condominium near the Asok-Phetchaburi intersection in Ratchathewi district at 3.20pm.

One of the bodies was that of a 21-year-old air force cadet. The other was a 20-year-old woman. A pistol and two spent bullets were found in the room, said Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, who inspected the scene.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti ordered investigators to examine security video at the condominium from before and after the shooting to find out whether there was anybody else involved.

Police believe the two died at least one day before the deaths were reported. The bodies were sent to Police General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

A source familiar with the case said the dead woman was identified as Supitcha “Gigi” Predajaroen. Her personal manager posted a message on Facebook to confirm her death.

A close friend of the net idol reported the deaths to police. She said she had been unable to contact her friend and had gone to the condominium to check. On arriving at the room, she entered using a passcode and found the bodies there, with the lights and air-conditioning still turned on.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

New alliances form in Myanmar struggle

At dusk in northern Myanmar, fighters from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) patrol their frontlines and mark the positions of junta troops, their decades-long conflict with the military fraught with new risks since the coup two years ago.

21:06
Business

Flyers snap up ultra-cheap tickets after IT glitch

TOKYO: Eagle-eyed travellers snapped up heavily discounted tickets in the fanciest cabins on All Nippon Airways after a currency conversion blunder, with one paying just $890 for first-class flights from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokyo and New York, and back again.

20:27
Thailand

Net idol and boyfriend found dead in condo

A popular internet idol and her air force cadet boyfriend were found dead, each with a gunshot wound to the head, in a condominium unit in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon.

20:09