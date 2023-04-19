Net idol and boyfriend found dead in condo

Each had a single gunshot wound to the head, weapon found in room

Police and rescue workers arrive at a condominium in the Makkasan area of Bangkok after being alerted to two deaths on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A popular internet idol and her air force cadet boyfriend were found dead, each with a gunshot wound to the head, in a condominium unit in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were found in the room on the 14th floor of a luxury condominium near the Asok-Phetchaburi intersection in Ratchathewi district at 3.20pm.

One of the bodies was that of a 21-year-old air force cadet. The other was a 20-year-old woman. A pistol and two spent bullets were found in the room, said Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, who inspected the scene.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti ordered investigators to examine security video at the condominium from before and after the shooting to find out whether there was anybody else involved.

Police believe the two died at least one day before the deaths were reported. The bodies were sent to Police General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

A source familiar with the case said the dead woman was identified as Supitcha “Gigi” Predajaroen. Her personal manager posted a message on Facebook to confirm her death.

A close friend of the net idol reported the deaths to police. She said she had been unable to contact her friend and had gone to the condominium to check. On arriving at the room, she entered using a passcode and found the bodies there, with the lights and air-conditioning still turned on.