Khao Tabak hit by another wildfire

Blaze just one kilometre from boundary of Khao Yai National Park

Another forest fire began burning around Khao Tabak in Muang district of Nakhon Nayok on Thursday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

Another large fire has erupted again around Khao Tabak in Muang district of Nakhon Nayok province.

The military has been deployed to help control the blaze, with the provincial governor also sending firefighters and officer cadets from the nearby Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy (CRMA).

Heavy smoke was first spotted around the mountain pass on Thursday but it was difficult to reach the area as the fire was fuelled by strong winds. The wildfire station and Forest Resource Management Bureau 9 were also deployed to douse the flames.

On Friday morning, the blaze was still burning and reinforcements were brought in to help contain it.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, acting chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said officials were also trying to contain fires that had spread to Khuean Srinagarindra National Park in Kanchanaburi and Mae Ping National Park and Mae Tuen Wildlife Sanctuary in Tak.

Wildfires are mostly caused by people, such as farmers razing forests for their crops or to hunt wild animals.

More officials have been deployed to patrol forests to suppress illegal burning, given reports that the practice is spiking in reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national park areas, Mr Athapol said.

Anyone found violating the law will face hefty punishment, he said.

Mr Athapol said he has instructed related agencies to expedite their inspections within 30 days to build an effective database for managing wildfires and finding solutions to the country’s chronic haze problems.

He said Khao Yai National Park chief Chaiya Huayhongtong had informed him that the latest fire at Khao Tabak was just one kilometre from Khao Yai National Park.

Officials responded by setting up a fire barrier to prevent damage to the national park and world heritage areas. The Royal Forest Department has also deployed its Yiew Fai unit to join other units in dousing the flames, with air support from the Royal Thai Army, Mr Athapol said.