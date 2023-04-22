Prawit's watch case resurfaces

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon protects his eyes from the sun while posing for photos with other cabinet ministers at Government House in December 2017 (File photo)

The Supreme Administrative Court has ordered the anti-graft agency to disclose the details of its investigation into a luxury watch controversy involving Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

In its order on Friday, the court told the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Office of the NACC to disclose three sets of documents to Veera Somkwamkid, head of the Anti-Corruption People's Network, who initiated the complaint, within 15 days.

The court ruled in Mr Veera's favour because the NACC's probe into Gen Prawit's luxury watches has been finalised, and the agency decided there were no grounds for the accusations.

Mr Veera filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court demanding disclosure of the report after the NACC dismissed the case in December 2018. The commission ruled 5:3 that there were no grounds for the accusation that Gen Prawit falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.

The Central Administrative Court ordered the NACC to disclose a report on fact-finding and evidence gathering, the opinions of all NACC officials in charge of the case, and the opinions of the NACC secretary-general that were included in the minutes of NACC meetings.

Both parties appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.