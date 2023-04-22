US Navy to visit Thailand

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (centre), takes part in a joint naval exercise with South Korean and Japanese navy ships in international waters off the island of Jeju, South Korea on April 3. (Photo: South Korean Defence Ministry via AFP)

The US Navy Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG-11) will visit Thailand from Monday until Saturday to strengthen the US-Thai security partnership, according to the US Embassy.

During the visit, officers of the strike group flagship aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will host a reception to celebrate the 190th anniversary of US-Thai diplomatic relations. The visit also provides an opportunity for US sailors to explore the local culture and participate in professional engagements and community-related projects.

The participating ships, led by Rear Adm Christopher Sweeney, Commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, left Bremerton, Washington, for a routine deployment in the US 7th Fleet area of operations in November 2022.

The group has participated in several joint and integrated training operations, and conducted multiple port visits with partners and allies across the region including Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

The group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur and USS Wayne E Meyer.

“We’re here not only to reassure our allies and partners of our unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order, but to work alongside them with a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Rear Adm Sweeney was quoted as saying in the US Pacific Fleet website. “Our carrier strike group is postured to respond to coercive behaviour from those who seek to destabilise the region.”