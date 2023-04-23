Summer storm ravages 2 districts in Nakhon Phanom

One of 10 toppled power posts is seen in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province, on Saturday after being hit by a summer storm. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: About 70 houses were damaged when a summer storm hit parts of That Phanom and Renu Nakhon districts of this northeastern border province on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

In That Phanom district, Moo 3 and Moo 8 villages of tambon Phon Phaeng was hit by a thunderstorm for about an hour. About 50 houses had their rooftops swept away by the storm. About 10 of them were heavily damaged and each would need about 50,000 baht for repairs. Ten power poles were toppled, causing a total blackout in the two villages.



In tambon Nathon of That Phanom district, about 20 houses were also damaged.



Nippitch Ati-anawat, the That Phanom district chief, ordered officials from the disaster prevention and mitigation centre and local administrations to conduct a survey to assess the damage so as to provide assistance to the affected people.



In nearby Renu Nakhon district, a lightning bolt struck and killed three buffaloes in a rice field in tambon Na Ngam. The damage to people's houses was being assessed.



The Meteorological Department on Sunday provided weather forecasts for the whole of Thailand from 6am on Sunday to 6am on Monday as follows:



The North: Hot to very hot with day haze. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds in Lamphun, Lampang, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phetchabun and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 21-29°C. Maximum temperature 37-42°C.



The Northeast: Hot and hazy. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 21-29°C. Maximum temperature 39-40°C.



The Central region: Hot and hazy. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri and Saraburi. Minimum temperature 26-28°C. Maximum temperature 38-41°C.



The East: Hot and hazy. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 26-30°C. Maximum temperature 35-40°C.



The South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C.



The South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and heavy rain in Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 26-28°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.