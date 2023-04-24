XBB strain set to dominate

People get Covid-19 vaccination at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district in January. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

About 52% of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are being caused by the XBB sub-strain of the Omicron variant, according to the Centre for Medical Genomics, with a top doctor calling on the public to get a booster shot before the rainy season arrives.

Sub-strains of the XBB variant have been blamed for the recent spikes of Covid-19 cases across the globe, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to reclassify the XBB.1.16 sub-substrain from a "variant under monitoring" to "variant of interest".

In Thailand, there are 34 current cases caused by the XBB1.15 sub-strain, or about 15% of all Covid-19 cases in the country, according to Ramathibodi Hospital's Centre for Medical Genomics.

The centre is developing a test kit which targets the XBB sub-variant using the mass array genotyping technology.

It is also working to improve its antigen test kits so they could determine which sub-strain is behind a patient's infection.

The work is expected to be completed within two weeks.

According to the centre's genomic analysis of XBB.1.16, the sub-variant will become the dominant sub-strain in Thailand in the next few months.

Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, said on his Facebook page on Sunday that Covid-19 vaccinations should be given annually, similar to influenza shots.

He emphasised the Covid-19 vaccine does not prevent a person from being infected.

Rather, it prevents the recipient from developing severe symptoms, hospitalisation and death, especially among patients in vulnerable groups.

"The outbreak of infections usually starts at the beginning of the rainy season or the beginning of the school semester. Therefore, the timely period to receive booster shots is during May to June," he wrote.

Both Covid-19 and influenza vaccines will be available at hospitals across the country from May 1 onwards.

Vaccination against both diseases is encouraged for people in the so-called "608" vulnerable group, which includes senior citizens and those with underlying diseases, as well as medical personnel and frontline workers.

Covid-19 vaccines are also available at hospitals and medical centres registered with the National Health Security Office.

A list of such hospitals in can be found on the Pao Tang mobile app.

Advanced booking for vaccine in Bangkok can be arranged via the app as well during April 17-Aug 31.