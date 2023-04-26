Death penalty upheld for gold-heist school director

Prasittichai Khaokaeo arrives at the Criminal Court in August 2020 for sentencing after being convicted of murder and robbery at a gold shop in Lop Buri province on Jan 9, 2020. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence for gold shop-robber Prasittichai Khaokaeo, a former primary school director in Sing Buri who shot dead three people, one a child, and wounded four others during a holdup at a Lop Buri mall in 2020.

On Jan 9, 2020, Prasittichai, armed with a 9mm handgun fitted with a sound suppressor, stormed into Robinson Department Store in Muang district, Lop Buri, and shot dead three people - a security guard, a two-year-old boy walking with his mother, and a woman employee of Aurora gold shop. He also shot and wounded four other people.

Prasittichai then robbed the gold shopo f 22 one-baht and 11 fifty-satang gold necklaces, worth 664,470 baht in total at the time.

Public prosecutors, shop owner Aurora Design Co and 10 damaged parties brought charges against Prasittichai for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and related offences.



The Criminal Court on Aug 27, 2020, sentenced Prasittichai to death and ordered him to pay damages.

The Appeal Court later upheld the lower court's sentencing.

He appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking a reduced penalty.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld both lower court decisions, ruling there was no reason he should be granted a reprieve for the cold-blooded crimes he had committed.