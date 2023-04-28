Coronation Day ceremonies announced for May 4

Event to go ahead without Their Majesties, who will be in England for coronation of King Charles

Flowers decorate the front of Government House, the venue of the Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony in 2019. The grand state reception will be held on May 4 to celebrate Coronation Day. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony, or the grand state reception, will be held on May 4 to celebrate Coronation Day, according to an announcement by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The announcement, signed on April 21 by cabinet secretary-general Natjaree Ananthasilp, also provided the timeline for all of the royal ceremonies associated with this year’s Coronation Day.

Royal attendance at this year’s ceremony will be cancelled, according to the announcement. This is because Their Majesties the King and Queen plan to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, meaning they will be absent that week as their London schedule runs from May 3-7.

“The cabinet, however, has changed its plan and will hold the Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony on May 4 at the Santi Maitri building at Government House,” said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Privy Council members, former prime ministers, the president and vice-president of a constitutional organisation, heads of government agencies, cabinet members, the governor of Bangkok, the president of the Bangkok Council, ambassadors in Thailand, heads of major public organisations and other major political figures were invited to the reception, he said.

The ceremony will be televised via the Television Pool of Thailand and Radio of Thailand on the same day, said Mr Anucha.