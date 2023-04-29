Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Legal snag short circuits subsidy plan
Thailand
General

Legal snag short circuits subsidy plan

published : 29 Apr 2023 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Election Commission (EC) cannot proceed with the government's proposed plan to allocate more than 11 billion baht to subsidise low-income earners for another four months to help with their power bills due to a legal hitch.

A source said the proposal was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

However, the matter must be sent to the EC for consideration, as under Section 169 of the constitution any budget allocation for emergencies approved by an outgoing cabinet after a House dissolution must be endorsed by the poll agency first.

But after reviewing the government's proposal, the source said the EC cannot approve the proposal as the Secretariat of the Cabinet failed to inform the cabinet of the resolution that approved the allocation of around 11 billion baht in subsidies under Section 169.

So the documents have been sent back to the government. The EC has not received a complete set of documents from the Secretariat of the Cabinet yet, said the source.

Under the plan, the power subsidy would be extended for another four months from May until August.

It would only apply to households that consume less than 300 units per month.

Those that consume 1-150 units a month would get a reduction of 92.04 satang per unit while those using 151-300 units would be given a reduction of 67.04 satang per unit.

About 7.6 billion baht would be drawn from the 2023 budget for emergency purposes to finance the plan. It is estimated that 18.36 million households would benefit.

Another measure to help people with costly power bills is a proposed reduction of 150 baht before VAT to households using no more than 500 units per month, valid for May only.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Elderly woman who died tests positive as cases rise

A 70-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district tested positive for Covid-19, according to rescue workers and police called to the scene.

06:56
World

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd: sources

LONDON - Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made a third and final offer to buy Manchester United, sources told AFP on Friday.

06:25
Thailand

Cops now suspect 14 murders

The number of reported victims of the suspected serial murderer Sararat "Am" Rangsiwuthaporn reached 14 as of Friday, according to police.

05:28