Elderly woman who died tests positive as cases rise

People get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district, Bangkok on January 8, 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A 70-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district tested positive for Covid-19, according to rescue workers and police called to the scene.

A special team from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, a rescue organisation, arrived at the victim's house in soi Charansanitwong 40 on Friday along with a forensic doctor from Siriraj Hospital and police from Bang Yi Khan police station after the family reported the woman's death.

An ATK test on the dead woman returned positive. Her body was handed over to a temple to be cremated after the body was examined and the scene inspected, according to the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Four people who lived in the same house also tested positive for Covid-19. They were put under quarantine and given medical care and treatment according to their symptoms.

Dr Theera Worathanarat, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine, on Friday warned people about a surge in Covid-19 infections and urged patients to isolate themselves until their ATK tests are negative.

He wrote on Facebook that those who test positive should isolate for seven to ten days or until the ATK tests are negative, and maintain Covid-19 measures for 14 days.

Citing studies in the US and the UK, the chance of Covid-19 still being transmitted after five days is between 50-75%. This drops to 25-30% after seven days and 10% after ten days.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry stepped up calls on Friday for the elderly to get Covid-19 vaccines or boosters following a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the number of Covid-19 cases is expected to soar during the rainy season, so vulnerable groups were strongly advised to get jabbed. He said vulnerable groups can safely get flu vaccines at the same time.

According to the WHO's Weekly Epidemiological Update, the number of new cases decreased globally from March 27-April 23 compared to the previous 28 days.

However, cases and deaths are still rising in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean regions and in several other countries.

A study of Covid-19 variants showed that from April 3-9, XBB.x was the dominant strain, accounting for 75% of all cases, whereas the XBB.1.16.x variant -- which was being closely monitored -- made up 4.3%.