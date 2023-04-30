132 Thais arrive home from Sudan

The 132 Thais who returned home from Sudan on a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flight were greeted on arrival at Don Mueang's military airport by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Air Force commander ACM Alongkorn Wannarot. (Photo supplied)

The second group of 132 Thais arrived home from Sudan on a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Airbus A340-500 that landed at Don Mueang's military airport at about 11pm on Saturday night.

Three non-Thais also arrived on the same flight - one Indonesian and two Chinese nationals who were members of Thai families.



They were greeted at the air terminal by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, RTAF commander ACM Alongkorn Wannarot and his wife Group Capt Panprapa Wannarot as well as representatives of agencies concerned.



After landing, the passengers underwent health examinations by officials from the Public Health Ministry's Disease Control and Mental Health departments, had their travel documents checked by immigration officials and were briefed on their rights by officials from the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.



On Sunday morning, about 40 of them were to fly in an RTAF C-130 to Bo Thong airport in Pattani. From there, they were to proceed to their homes in the southern border provinces.



The five Thais left in Sudan were reportedly on the way to meet an RTAF team on standby with two C-130 transport planes at King Abdulaziz airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They are to be flown home on a C-130 scheduled to return to Thailand in the afternoon of May 1.



Earlier, the government of Saudi Arabia dispatched a warship to evacuate 66 Thais from the Port of Sudan to Jeddah because the routine ferry from Sudan to Saudi Arabia had a very long queue. Saudi Arabia also transported 32 Thais from Sudan to Jeddah along with several Saudi government officials on two C-130 flights.