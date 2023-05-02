Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Large armed gang robs botanical garden
Thailand
General

Large armed gang robs botanical garden

published : 2 May 2023 at 12:25

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Blocks of payung wood still stored at Dong Ma-i Botanical Garden in Roi Et province, after some were stolen by armed men on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)
Blocks of payung wood still stored at Dong Ma-i Botanical Garden in Roi Et province, after some were stolen by armed men on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

A large gang of armed men forced their way into a botanical garden in Roi Et province on Sunday night and stole seven blocks of precious payung wood that had earlier been seized from timber poachers.

Wisan Kudthalaeng, the forestry specialist in charge, told police that about 7.45pm an estimated 30 armed men whose faces were covered broke into Dong Ma-i Botanical Garden in Nong Phok district.

They threatened the six officials on duty, including himself. They then used a crane to load seven blocks of payung wood, about 7.61 cubic metres in total, onto a truck. They completed the robbery and left with the stolen wood, worth about 1.9 million baht, around midnight.

Mr Wisan said the stolen wood was seized by authorities on April 14 and was stored at the botanical garden.

He filed his formal  complaint with Nong Sung police in Mukdahan province on Monday.

Rangers from the Protected Area Regional Office 8 in Khon Kaen were on Monday assigned to protect the botanical garden.

Dong Ma-i Botanical Garden is in a national forest reserve in tambon Pha Nam Yoi, Nong Phok district, about 86 kilometres from the Roi Et town. It covers about 1,000 rai and nurtures a range of plants mentioned in Thai literature. It is under the supervision of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

Police were investigating the robbery.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Evidence implicates police officer in 'Aem Cyanide' case

Investigators have obtained evidence implicating a police officer in offences committed by alleged cyanide killer Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn.

13:55
World

'Godfather of AI' quits Google, warns of dangers the tech brings

WASHINGTON: A computer scientist often dubbed "the godfather of artificial intelligence" has quit his job at Google to speak out about the dangers of the technology, US media reported Monday.

12:45
Thailand

Large armed gang robs botanical garden

A large gang of armed men forced their way into a botanical garden in Roi Et province on Sunday night and stole seven blocks of precious payung wood that had earlier been seized from timber poachers.

12:25