Reduced B10bn power subsidy needs EC approval

Visitors enoy the Metropolitan Electricity Authority light and sound show at the Thai Electricity Museum in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok in December last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The caretaker cabinet will submit a new proposal for a reduced, unbudgeted 10.464 billion baht subsidy on household power bills to the Election Commission for approval, 648 million baht less than the one rejected by the regulator.

The first proposal was for a 11.112 billion baht subsidy, drawn from the government's central fund.

In rejecting the proposed subsidy last week, the EC said the supporting document had failed to include mention it stemmed from a cabinet resolution.

Anucha Burapachaisri, acting government spokesman, said the caretaker cabinet on Tuesday approved a new proposal, for the use of 10.464 billion baht from the central fund to subsidise hoiusehold power bills. The cabinet secretariat would forward the new proposal to the EC for consideration, as required by law, he said.

The caretaker cabinet has only limited financial authority pending the formation of the new government after the May 14 general election.

There are two measures in the proposal, Mr Anucha said.

The current power subsidy would be extended for another four months from May until August for 18.32 million households that use less than 300 units per month. About 6,954 million baht would be drawn from the central fund, down from the first proposal of 7.602 billion baht after the Energy Regulatory Commission reduced charges by 7 satang per unit for the four months.

Households that use 1-150 units a month would get a reduction of 92.04 satang per unit - with the Ft charge being reduced by 1.39 satang per unit.

Those using 151-300 units per month would be given a reduction of 67.04 satang per unit - with the Ft charge being reduced by 26.39 satang per unit.

Under the second measure, households that use no more than 500 units would get a reduction of 150 baht each for the month of May only. This would need a subsidy of 3.510 billion baht and benefit about 23.4 million households, he said.