Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation
Thailand
General

Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation

published : 2 May 2023 at 22:51

Westminster Abbey in London will be the site of the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)
Westminster Abbey in London will be the site of the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a Royal Visit to the United Kingdom from May 4 to 7, at the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III, to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, the Bureau of the Royal Household has announced.

During the visit, Their Majesties will attend a reception hosted by King Charles for the invited heads of state and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday, and then attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The visit by Their Majesties to London takes place at the same time as the annual Coronation Day observance in Thailand. The Cabinet Secretariat announced earlier that the Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony, or grand state reception, would go ahead on Thursday, May 4 to celebrate Coronation Day.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation

Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a Royal Visit to the United Kingdom from May 4 to 7, at the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III, to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, the Bureau of the Royal Household has announced.

22:51
World

Chinese foreign minister meets Myanmar junta chief

China’s foreign minister met Myanmar’s junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, the highest-ranking Chinese official to meet the country’s top general since a coup more than two years ago.

22:24
World

Stinky seaweed plagues French Caribbean beaches

CAPESTERRE-BELLE-EAU, Guadeloupe: Jose Viator was hoping tourists would flock to his beachside bar on the French archipelago of Guadeloupe, but he has been forced to close because of stinky brown seaweed.

22:10