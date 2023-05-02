Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation

Westminster Abbey in London will be the site of the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a Royal Visit to the United Kingdom from May 4 to 7, at the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III, to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, the Bureau of the Royal Household has announced.

During the visit, Their Majesties will attend a reception hosted by King Charles for the invited heads of state and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday, and then attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The visit by Their Majesties to London takes place at the same time as the annual Coronation Day observance in Thailand. The Cabinet Secretariat announced earlier that the Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony, or grand state reception, would go ahead on Thursday, May 4 to celebrate Coronation Day.