Flu vaccine stockpile to be boosted

At-risk groups urged to get Covid boosters as well as influenza jabs

People receive flu shots at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok in December 2021. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The National Health Security Office is preparing to order an additional 860,000 influenza vaccine doses, bringing the stockpile to 5.26 million doses to immunise vulnerable groups.

To widen people’s access to the vaccine, the NHSO is seeking a budget of 105.2 million baht for the 860,000 doses, secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-aree said on Wednesday.

“Flu vaccine demand among the ‘608’ at-risk group is higher than other groups, following the increase in Covid-19 cases after the Songkran festival and the wider public awareness of influenza immunisation,” he said, referring to people over age 60 and those with 8 underlying health conditions.

People getting a flu shot will be charged 20 baht per person as a service fee.

The NHSO is also preparing to administer Covid-19 shots alongside the influenza vaccine, especially for senior citizens and those with underlying diseases.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the caretaker minister of public health, noted the daily Covid-19 caseload is rising as the country transitions to the rainy season, which is also the flu season.

The Ministry of Public Health announced on April 20 that people, especially those in the 608 groups and pregnant women, should get a Covid-19 booster shot and an influenza vaccine to prevent severe symptoms.

Mr Anutin also said the ministry was trying to stretch the vaccination budget as much as possible so that it could procure more doses of flu vaccine.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is providing free Covid-19 booster jabs at the ICS Lifestyle Complex opposite the Iconsiam shopping complex.

Deputy Bangkok governor Thavida Kamolvech said on Wednesday that the capital has recently seen an average of 1,000 daily Covid infections, which is 10 times the daily average seen in late March.

With the new school term to start around mid-month, there is a risk of Covid-19 caseloads rising further, Ms Thavida said.

The ICS vaccination facility, which opened on May 1, can accommodate 400 to 500 people daily and has the new-generation Moderna bivalent booster shots available for fully vaccinated people.

Thais above 12 years old need to show an ID card, and foreigners their passport or other documentary proof to receive a vaccine. The jab is free for Thai citizens, while foreign nationals are charged 1,380 baht per person.