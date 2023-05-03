Ex-Yala governor jailed in bogus bomb detector case

The gate was firmly shut at the mansion of former Yala governor Teera Mintrasak in Pattani's Muang district on Wednesday, when he was sentenced to eight years in jail for graft in connection with purchases of bogus GT200 bomb detectors. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Former Yala governor Teera Mintrasak has been sentenced to eight years in prison for malfeasance in the purchase of bogus GT200 bomb detectors from 2007-2009.

He was found guilty and sentenced by the Region 9 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Teera was one of 12 defendants in the case. The 11 others, all former officials in the province, were given prison terms ranging from nine months to four years and nine months.

Kosolwat Intuchanyong, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, said the court announced its judgement in the case on Tuesday.

The case was filed with the court in 2021. Prosecutors charged the 12 defendants with malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code in purchases of GT200 bomb detectors under two contracts.

The court found them guilty as charged and sentenced Teera, the 1st defendant, to eight years, the 2nd-4th defendants to four years, the 5th defendant to nine months, the 6th-7th defendants to four years and nine months and the 8th-12th defendants to four years in jail without suspension.

The court also ordered them to pay compensation for the damages incurred.

The matter is not yet final. The defendants can each appeal the ruling, Mr Kosolwat said.

The case against the Yala officials was one of many involving state agencies' purchases of GT200 bomb detectors during 2007-2009.

In September 2018, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) wrapped up its investigations into the 16 cases and forwarded reports and recommendations to prosecutors.

According to the DSI, the distributors of the bomb detectors persuaded several government agencies to buy them. The department found evidence of fraud and deception in these cases.

The damaged parties included the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS), the Royal Thai Army's Ordnance Department, the Customs Department, the Provincial Administration Department, the Royal Thai Aide-De-Camp Department, Provincial Police of Sing Buri and Chai Nat, Songkhla Provincial Administration, the Royal Thai Navy Security Centre and five provincial administrations - Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Yala and Sukhothai.

Court rulings have been made on some of these cases.

On March 10 this year, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) passed a resolution to file a lawsuit against former top forensic official Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan and other CFIS officials in connection with the fake bomb detector procurements.

Khunying Porntip was CIFS director during the procurement of GT200 bomb detectors from 2007-2009.

Suspicions about the devices arose when the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) tested the devices and found they did not contain any electronic components, leading to the investigations into the purchases of GT200s by state agencies. It became a major national scandal.