Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
EC explains why it needs 5m ‘extra’ ballots
Thailand
General

EC explains why it needs 5m ‘extra’ ballots

Spares required at all 100,000 poll stations but printing of ballots in bound sets of 20 inflates the total

published : 5 May 2023 at 18:11

writer: Post Reporters

Security officers stand guard at a Thailand Post warehouse where ballots are being readied for nationwide distribution on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Security officers stand guard at a Thailand Post warehouse where ballots are being readied for nationwide distribution on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday offered an explanation for why it needs nearly 5 million extra ballots, saying that ballots are normally distributed in bound sets of 20, which inflates the total required.

Extra ballots are required to be kept as spares at all 100,000 polling stations across the country, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said in a Facebook post.

A total of 52.23 million people are eligible to vote on May 14, while 57.2 million ballots have been printed in 2.86 million bound sets of 20 ballots each.

“The number of printed ballots treated as spare ballots is therefore 4.96 million,” Mr Sawaeng said.

“One collection of 20 ballots is to be distributed to each of the 100,000 polling stations, meaning that 2 million out of the 4.96 million extra ballots are to be kept for this purpose.”

Another collection of 20 ballots will be distributed to each of the 100,000 polling stations specifically for members of the station committee, whose number normally ranges from nine to 15, depending on the number of voters registered at a station.

“Another 900,000 or so will be used for the two above-mentioned reasons in advance voting both in the country and overseas, while the rest of the spare ballots will be kept for use in case of emergency — such as for the 94 Thai voters who might not be able complete their advance voting in Sudan in the event of a riot,” he said.

“Spare ballots will possibly be used by these voters when they return to Thailand and vote on May 14 instead.”

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

‘Pretty’ may have tipped robbers about Chinese victims

CHON BURI: Police are looking into reports that a “pretty” hired to entertain three Chinese nationals at a house in Pattaya supplied information to the gang that robbed them.

19:06
Thailand

EC explains why it needs 5m ‘extra’ ballots

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday offered an explanation for why it needs nearly 5 million extra ballots, saying that ballots are normally distributed in bound sets of 20, which inflates the total required.

18:11
Thailand

EC asks Srisuwan for more details on Pheu Thai petition

The Election Commission has asked activist lawyer Srisuwan Janya for more details to support the complaint he has submitted about the Pheu Thai Party’s policy of a 10,000-baht digital handout everyone aged 16 and over.

17:43