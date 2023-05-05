‘Pretty’ may have tipped robbers about Chinese victims

Three suspects still being sought in connection with crime at Pattaya house

One of the five men allegedly involved in the robbery of three Chinese nationals in Pattaya is handcuffed by plainclothes police early Thursday. Two arrests have been made but three other suspects remain at large. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Police are looking into reports that a “pretty” hired to entertain three Chinese nationals at a house in Pattaya supplied information to the gang that robbed them.

Authorities are still looking for three of the five suspects in the robbery that took place early Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Sarawut Suthapot, 31, Nakharin Sae Tieo, 26, and Wanchana Kreedkrai, 27. The three men are still at large.

Two other men — Chachana Phimpa, 28, and Thawatchai “Bank” Siyangnok, 27 — were caught separately in Rayong and Pattaya on Thursday.

Police have charged them with collusion in robbery, coercion with threats to life, illegal possession of weapons in public and related offences.

A pickup truck, jackets and masks used by the gang during the robbery were seized during the arrests.

Police have also confiscated money transferred by the victims to the bank accounts of people linked with the suspects, said Pol Col Thanapong Photi, chief of Pattaya City police. Officers plan to call in the owners of the accounts for questioning.

The gang broke into the house at the Pattaya Muang Mai housing estate in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri and tied up the three Chinese nationals — two men and one woman — and robbed them of nearly 400,000 baht in cash, a car and other valuables in the early hours of Wednesday.

Local media reported that the Chinese nationals had earlier hired a young woman or “pretty” to entertain them and serve alcoholic drinks at the house. After noticing many valuable items inside, she reportedly phoned Mr Sarawut, alias “Beer Kophai”, who then ordered his three associates to rob the house.

According to the reports, Mr Sarawut asked the woman to drug her Chinese customers. After the victims became drowsy, she left the house and signalled the gang to enter.

The Pattaya police chief said that if the woman was found to have been involved as reported, she would face legal action.