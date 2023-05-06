'Testing' holding up Yellow Line trials

The trial run and commercial launch of the Yellow monorail system are not yet finalised because system testing is not complete, according to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

In a statement, the MRTA said the trial run of the Yellow monorail line, which is tentatively scheduled for later this month, is not confirmed. Several of the line's systems are being tested and fine-tuned to meet international safety standards before the trial run can commence, according to the MRTA.

The MRTA was responding to media reports about the trial run and commercial operations of both the Yellow and Pink monorail lines.

According to media reports, the Yellow Line shuttling passengers between Lat Phrao and Samrong in Samut Prakan was to conduct a trial run during May 21-31 and begin commercial operations on June 3, with fares ranging from 15-45 baht.

The reports said the Pink Line linking Khae Rai in Nonthaburi with Min Buri district in East Bangkok via Ram Intra Road would conduct trial runs in August, with commercial operations to begin late this year.

On the Pink Line, the MRTA said in its statement that the system's trial run is expected to take place in January next year, with the launch of commercial operations earmarked in June of the same year.

A source at the Transport Ministry said on Friday the ministry expects the trial run of the Yellow Line to take place May 21-31 as scheduled, but it could not confirm the dates due to the incomplete testing.

In March, Surapong Laoha-Unya, an executive of the BTSC, which is contracted to build the monorail systems, was quoted in media reports as saying the Yellow Line's trial run was scheduled for April with the commercial launch set for June.

He was also quoted as saying that the Pink Line's trial run would be in July, with commercial operation starting in August.

The opening of both lines has been postponed several times, and the projects are delayed in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted construction work.