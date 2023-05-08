Section
Dino footprints found in Phetchabun
Dino footprints found in Phetchabun

published : 8 May 2023 at 08:06

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Dinosaur footprints in Phetchabun's Nam Nao district. The 225-million-year footprints are believed to have been made by a sauropod. (Photo: Department of Mineral Resources)
A set of dinosaur footprints, which experts say could date back 225 million years, has been discovered in Phetchabun's Nam Nao district, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

Staff from the Mineral Resources Office Region 1 visited the site on Saturday to examine the footprints, which were found in a dried-up creek at the Huai Hin Lat rock formation. The prints measured 10 metres wide and three metres long.

The site can be dated back to the late Triassic Period, approximately 225 million years ago.

Kamonlak Wongko, the office's geologist, said the prints became visible as the water level in the creek receded during summer. The footprints belonged to a sauropod, a group of long-necked, herbivorous dinosaurs, she said.

Ms Kamonlak said the discovery of the sauropod prints would shed some light on the evolution of ancient animals in Thailand.

The northern province of Phetchabun is known for its landscape, which once hosted dinosaurs and other ancient species. Back in 2012, Nam Nao Conservation Group found also dinosaur footprints in Nam Nao district.

