Fire guts big Korat electrical appliance store
Thailand
General

published : 8 May 2023 at 11:43

updated: 8 May 2023 at 12:45

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Firemen hose down the flames as the blaze spreads to the second floor of the Tai Fa Universe store in downtown Korat town, Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire at a large electrical appliance store in downtown Korat city on Monday morning caused about 50 million baht in damage according to an initial estimate. No casualties were reported.

The blaze at Tai Fa Universe store on Chom Surangyat road in Muang district was reported to have started about 7.30am.

Nearby residents said shortly before the fire started they saw sparks coming from two large power transformers in front of a massage parlour next to Tai Fa store, starting a fire which quickly spread to the storeroom inside the shop premises.

The flames spread quickly as the storage area contained inflammable materials including cardboard boxes, plastic foam and cooking gas cylinders. Plumes of smoke soared into the sky.

About 20 fire trucks were sent to battle the fire, and began arriving as the flames were spreading to the second floor. The fire was finally declared under control shortly after 10am.

Damage was initially estimated at 50 million baht, but was still being assessed, police said. No casualties were reported, police said.

