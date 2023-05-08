Storms warning for upper Thailand

Hailstones cover the ground in tambon Khok Mon of Phetchabun's Nam Nao district after a storm on April 21. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakom)

Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds, some hail and possible lightning strikes are likely in northern areas of Thailand from May 8-10, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The department said the weather conditions are being influenced by another moderate high-pressure system coming from China and extending over the upper Northeast Region of Thailand and the South China Sea from Monday.

At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to the upper part of Thailand, where hot to very hot weather is persisting.

People should beware of possible dangers and avoid big trees and unsecured structures and billboards during severe weather. They are advised not to wear or carry metal while outdoors.

Provinces likely be affected on May 8 are:

• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun in the North;

• Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast;



• Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok and its vicinity in the Central;



• Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.



Likely to be affected on May 9:



• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit

and Phetchabun in the North;



• Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin in the Northeast;



• Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok and its vicinity in the Central;



• Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.



Likel to be affected on May 10:



• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet in the North;



• Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast;



• Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok and its vicinity in the Central;



• Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.



From May 8-14, the low-pressure cell over the lower Bay of Bengal will likely develop into a tropical storm, which is expected to move from the middle of Bengal Bay and upper Andaman Sea to the coastal area of Myanmar. This will lead to a stronger southwesterly wind prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. Heavy to very heavy rain is possible in some areas, the weather office said.

The upper Andaman Sea will see waves 2-4 metres high and 4m high in areas with thundershowers. Waves in the lower Andaman Sea will be about 2m high and over 2m in areas with thundershowers.



All vessels should proceed with caution and small boats working in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore, the department said.